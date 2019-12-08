DaBaby Delivers Classic Performance Of “BOP” And “Suge” On ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

It’s no contest that DaBaby is one of, if not rap’s Rookie of the Year and possible MVP in 2019, right? From the first time we interviewed him back in February to now he’s been everywhere.

Whether it be on stage, on songs and more, the North Carolina hitmaker has been taking his buzz to the next level every single time. He’s even part of Foot Locker’s holiday campaign for sneakers!

Last night, days after being stuck in NYC due to plane failure and having to deliver a FaceTime concert to his hometown, he made his Saturday Night Live debut, bringing the Jabbawockeez and some of his dancers from the “Bop On Broadway” video to Studio 8H for performances of “BOP” and “Suge.”

