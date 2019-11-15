CLOSE
Watch DaBaby’s ‘Bop On Broadway’ Video

DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

DaBaby tore the stage down at Astroworld Fest (you gotta hear the story on how I fell) and now he’s coming back with a brand new video!

Taking his creative videos to another level, he drops a MUSICAL version of his KIRK single “Bop” complete with dancers, twerkers who twerk upside down, the Jabbawockeez and more! Baby can be spotted walking through all of this, dancing himself while rocking a Charlotte Hornets jersey and flashing his trademark smile. But, this isn’t the official video for “BOP,” oh no. DaBaby says he’s got something special coming down the line for that.

Watch the video for “BOP on Broadway” below. His KIRK tour kicks off this weekend before wrapping up in Dallas on December 21st.

