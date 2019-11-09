CLOSE
astroworld festival
Serial Thriller: Astroworld Festival 2019 Gallery

Posted November 9, 2019

How do you step up on year one of a festival, despite limitations? You merely bring out bigger names and create greater memories. That’s what Travis Scott managed to cook up with the second annual Astroworld Festival. The themes and feelings from the first year were there but there were little twists and changes.

Instead of a full-on celebration of his platinum-selling album of the same name, the second Astroworld Fest celebrated the rage. You knew the theme rides would be around but you weren’t ready for DaBaby and Playboy Carti to turn into full-blown rockstars while a literal rockstar in Marilyn Manson engaged a crowd as if it were 1998 again. You weren’t expected a mock injury video from Travis to lead off his headlining set with an ambulance and nasty gurney leading him out.

Nor would you have expected to see Dave Chappelle pull up or Kanye West to briefly perform “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” Even Spanish singer Rosalía made her Houston debut by doing a festival first, an entire set in her native language to an enthralled crowd who demanded she return for another date. Kylie Jenner even took time to sneak around front and see her perform.

For more on Astroworld Fest, relive the night via our photos from Killa Kev.

