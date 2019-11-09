Serial Thriller: Astroworld Festival 2019 Gallery

How do you step up on year one of a festival, despite limitations? You merely bring out bigger names and create greater memories. That’s what Travis Scott managed to cook up with the second annual Astroworld Festival. The themes and feelings from the first year were there but there were little twists and changes.
Instead of a full-on celebration of his platinum-selling album of the same name, the second Astroworld Fest celebrated the rage. You knew the theme rides would be around but you weren’t ready for DaBaby and Playboy Carti to turn into full-blown rockstars while a literal rockstar in Marilyn Manson engaged a crowd as if it were 1998 again. You weren’t expected a mock injury video from Travis to lead off his headlining set with an ambulance and nasty gurney leading him out.
Nor would you have expected to see Dave Chappelle pull up or Kanye West to briefly perform “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” Even Spanish singer Rosalía made her Houston debut by doing a festival first, an entire set in her native language to an enthralled crowd who demanded she return for another date. Kylie Jenner even took time to sneak around front and see her perform.
For more on Astroworld Fest, relive the night via our photos from Killa Kev.
1. Key Glock – Astroworld Festival 2019
2. Key Glock – Astroworld Festival 2019
3. Key Glock – Astroworld Festival 2019
4. Young Dolph – Astroworld Festival 2019
5. Young Dolph – Astroworld Festival 2019
6. Young Dolph – Astroworld Festival 2019
7. Young Dolph – Astroworld Festival 2019
8. DaBaby – Astroworld Fest 2019
9. DaBaby – Astroworld Fest 2019
10. DaBaby – Astroworld Fest 2019
11. DaBaby – Astroworld Fest 2019
12. DaBaby – Astroworld Fest 2019
13. Megan Thee Stallion – Astroworld Fest 2019
14. Megan Thee Stallion – Astroworld Fest 2019
15. Megan Thee Stallion – Astroworld Fest 2019
16. Megan Thee Stallion – Astroworld Fest 2019
17. Megan Thee Stallion – Astroworld Fest 2019
18. Megan Thee Stallion – Astroworld Fest 2019
19. Young Thug – Astroworld Festival 2019
20. Young Thug – Astroworld Festival 2019
21. Young Thug – Astroworld Festival 2019
22. Young Thug – Astroworld Festival 2019
23. Young Thug – Astroworld Festival 2019
24. Young Thug – Astroworld Festival 2019
25. Young Thug – Astroworld Festival 2019
26. Migos – Astroworld Festival 2019
27. Migos – Astroworld Festival 2019
28. Migos – Astroworld Festival 2019
29. Migos – Astroworld Festival 2019
30. Migos – Astroworld Festival 2019
31. Migos – Astroworld Festival 2019
32. Migos – Astroworld Festival 2019
33. Migos – Astroworld Festival 2019
34. Migos – Astroworld Festival 2019
35. Migos – Astroworld Festival 2019
36. Migos – Astroworld Festival 2019
37. Playboy Carti – Astroworld Festival 2019
38. Playboy Carti – Astroworld Festival 2019
39. Playboy Carti – Astroworld Festival 2019
40. Playboy Carti – Astroworld Festival 2019
41. Playboy Carti – Astroworld Festival 2019
42. Playboy Carti – Astroworld Festival 2019
43. Playboy Carti – Astroworld Festival 2019
44. Playboy Carti – Astroworld Festival 2019
45. Playboy Carti – Astroworld Festival 2019
46. Playboy Carti – Astroworld Festival 2019
47. Playboy Carti – Astroworld Festival 2019
48. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
49. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
50. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
51. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
52. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
53. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
54. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
55. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
56. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
57. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
58. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
59. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
60. Marilyn Manson – Astroworld Festival 2019
61. Pharrell – Astroworld Festival 2019
62. Pharrell – Astroworld Festival 2019
63. Pharrell – Astroworld Festival 2019
64. Pharrell – Astroworld Festival 2019
65. Pharrell – Astroworld Festival 2019
66. Pharrell – Astroworld Festival 2019
67. Pharrell – Astroworld Festival 2019
68. Pharrell – Astroworld Festival 2019
69. Pharrell – Astroworld Festival 2019
70. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
71. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
72. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
73. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
74. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
75. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
76. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
77. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
78. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
79. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
80. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
81. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
82. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
83. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
84. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
85. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
86. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
87. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
88. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
89. Rosalia – Astroworld Festival 2019
90. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
91. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
92. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
93. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
94. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
95. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
96. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
97. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
98. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
99. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
100. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
101. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
102. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
103. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
104. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
105. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
106. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
107. Travis Scott – Astroworld Festival 2019
