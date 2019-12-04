DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Nas X Featured On ‘Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List

Forbes Magazine has released their highly coveted “30 Under 30” list and this year’s class features some of Hip-Hop’s most influential artists.

On Tuesday (Nov. 3), Forbes released their list of tastemakers and trendsetters under the age of 30 and the list is nothing short of phenomenal. The “30 Under 30” list is comprised of over 15,000 nominees, with only 600 individuals making the cut. The final list is comprised of 20 categories, each with 30 honorees. Included in the music section is this year’s breakout Hip-Hop freshmen DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and Tierra Whack, accompanying their trendsetting colleagues Tyler the Creator and Teyana Taylor and crossover Country sensation Lil Nas X.

Forbes highlights that hard work and dedication played a huge part in the nominees’ success, noting the class of 2020 works an average of 66 hours per week, further affirming the time and energy that is necessary to get a head. It’s also noteworthy that 48 percent of the individuals on the list identify as either an immigrant or first generation.

“Every year we are more and more inspired by the growing number of young people who have made it their mission to change the world through innovation, entrepreneurialism, and drive, and this year’s class is no exception,” said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer, Forbes and creator of the Forbes Under 30 franchise. “The Forbes 30 Under 30 list has become the preeminent recognition for the most up-and-coming visionaries, game-changers and pioneers the world has to offer – and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.”

This year’s panel of judges who made the decision for the music section was comprised of 2019’s “30 Under 30” nominees 21 Savage, Adriana Arce, The Chainsmokers and Mickey Shiloh; but it wasn’t just musicians who were making an impact. In the realm of sports, athletes Klay Thompson and Paul George are among the elites listed for their accomplishments in sports.

While Hip-hop is heavily represented with Class of 2020, the list isn’t limited to U.S.-based genres. Reggaeton gets a nod in the form of 25-year-old Maluma, a native of Medellín, Colombia, who’s had four singles land in the Billboard top 10, won a Latin Grammy and is nominated for the 2019 Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album.

“Maluma is a force to be reckoned with,” say the Chainsmokers. “His creativity and showmanship has been unmatched this year.”

To check out the full list, click here.

