Listen Live
Sports

DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb warned Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis against leaving Capital One Arena before the end of their lease in 2047, stating legal obligations bind the teams to the venue.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

In a letter dated March 18, Schwalb accused Leonsis’s company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, of breaking commitments by engaging with Virginia for a move. He urged a return to negotiations with D.C. officials, who are offering $500 million for arena upgrades.

RELATED: Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard

Despite this contention, Monumental believes they can legally opt out of the extension. This dispute raises the possibility of litigation amidst Leonsis’s difficulties in securing support for a new Virginia arena.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Sports

DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

The Love Hard Tour
Lifestyle

Win Tickets to The Love Hard Tour with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz and Jaheim

News

11-year-old, 12-year-old, 16-year-old in custody for north Houston bank robbery, FBI says

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

News

Donations Pour In After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed Defending Pregnant Mother From Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

French Quarter Fest
Entertainment

Win a Four Pack of Tickets Plus Hotel Stay at the 2024 French Quarter Fest

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close