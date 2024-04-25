Colts QB Anthony Richardson Is Now A Member Of Kappa Alpha Psi

Reported by watchtheyard,com, Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson just crossed as a new member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Watch the Yard posted the news on their Instagram page as Richardson posed with his new line brothers. See the post below.
Richardson became a Spring 2024 initiate of the storied fraternity through the Lambda Eta Chapter.
That chapter represents local Indiana universities, including:
- University of Indianapolis
- Wabash College
- Butler University
- Marian University
- IUPUI
He now joins former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the late tennis trailblazer Arthur Ashe as high-profile athletes in the fraternity.
