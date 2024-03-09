DFW Rising Star 4Batz Is Officially OVO!

All the buzz surrounding DFW artist 4Batz is getting louder after Billboard announced the viral sensation has signed an EP Deal with Drake’s OVO Sound!

Ever since his track “act ii: date @ 8” went viral last Christmas, multiple major labels and artists have expressed interest to add the musician to their roster of superstars. One of the first celebs to co-sign 4batz was super producer Timbaland, who actually suggested Drake would be a great feature for the song back in January!

Billboard reports that “Act ii: date @ 8” has peaked at No. 6 on Hot R&B Songs and No. 20 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs!

With his unique sound and look, it’s nice to see the world appreciate an artist for their authentic self. In an interview he said “Nowadays, R&B is quote-unquote toxic. It’s a lot of fake toxicity going on. I don’t know about that toxicity. My momma raised me in a way like, ‘You love a girl, you do this. You open the door for her.’ I’m big on that, so that one was specifically for the females.” The remix featuring Drake has racked up half a million views in less than 24 hours and is Trending #13 for music!

