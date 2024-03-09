Listen Live
Local

Indiana Mom Dies After “Medical Emergency” on Flight

Published on March 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating – and a family is hoping for more answers – after an Indiana woman died following a flight from the Dominican Republic last Wednesday.

Officers think 41-year-old mother Stefanie Smith experienced a “medical emergency” on a flight to Charlotte. Her boyfriend noticed that her eyes had rolled back into her head, and she had started convulsing.

The Americans Airline plane made an emergency landing in Turks and Caicos, and Smith was taken to a hospital, but she did not survive.

 

It is still not clear exactly what happened, but a Facebook message posted by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force noted that “a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.”

Smith’s body is still on the island. Her family is hoping to have it returned soon.

The post Indiana Mom Dies After “Medical Emergency” on Flight appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Mom Dies After “Medical Emergency” on Flight  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Eve
News

Rodeo News: Philly’s Own Eve Added to Bun B’s All-American Takeover

Drake Rodeo
Entertainment

Rodeo News: Bun B Teases Drake Performance at Houston Rodeo

draya michele
News

Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

Local

Indiana Mom Dies After “Medical Emergency” on Flight

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Beyonce
Entertainment

Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Multiple Cover Artwork for ‘act ii’

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close