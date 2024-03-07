Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Fight Is Coming To AT&T Stadium

Things just got a little more exciting for boxing fans in the DFW as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul announced their fight Saturday July 20 in Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium. The fight will also stream on Netflix as one of the first combat sports to broadcast live on the platform.
