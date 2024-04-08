Listen Live
Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada

Source: Adam Gray / Getty

It’s eclipse day! Today the Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth, tracing a narrow path of darkness across North America and here in Baltimore, more than 88% of the Sun will be obstructed!

You won’t want to miss this one because the next Total Solar Eclipse viewable from Baltimore isn’t until 2052! The eclipse will peak around 3:21 p.m. in the city.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

However, if you can’t make it outside today to view the eclipse or just want to enjoy it from your home, we have you covered.

Click here to watch the eclipse straight from NASA. For a more localized experience, CBS News will also be streaming. Click here for more.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

NOTE: To observe the Sun during the eclipse you must use an indirect viewing method, like a cereal box viewer, or wear a pair of sun-safe eclipse glasses.  Do not look at the sun with your bare eyes.

The post WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
G Dep
News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Stefon Diggs
Entertainment

Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

J Cole
Music

[LISTEN] J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar On New Track, ‘7 Minute Drill’

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close