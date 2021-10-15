KenTheMan Keeps Applying Pressure With ‘What’s My Name’ [NEW MUSIC]

On KenTheMan‘s “No Name,” the sixth track from her What’s My Name EP, the Houston rapper’s entire persona can be found in a single stanza. No need for a glossy metaphor or plenty of words when being direct has been Ken’s game since her car freestyles. “I be doing everything I say on wax.” The following line involves a very well-crafted threat but the line of doing everything she raps about gives it added juice.

What’s My Name is more than a collection of Ken’s recent releases over the past few weeks. It’s the Northside rapper putting a massive stamp on her year with videos, single releases and added acclaim. From “WTF” to “Rose Gold Stripper Pole” and partnering with Asylum Records, Ken made certain everything in front of her was for the taking – and fans have supported in droves.

Press play on What’s My Name, the follow-up to last year’s For Da 304s below.

