KenTheMan Returns With “Might Not Like It,” Partners With Asylum Records [NEW MUSIC]

It’s not often you get to re-create a classic radio-like freestyle but for “Might Not Like It,” KenTheMan and our own Young Jas managed to do just that. With all frequencies tuned to 97.9, the mock interview is actually a true announcement. On Friday, it was revealed Ken inked a partnership deal with Asylum Records.

“We did it Ken, I’m so damn proud of you,” her manager Melissa Keklak shared on Instagram Friday (April 9). “You work so hard while being an amazing mom and inspiring woman to always go after what they deserve.”

“Might Not Like It,” produced by Big Cuzz, is true Ken from top to bottom. Flow switching, sh*t talk supreme where she proclaims she hasn’t seen a check stub in 7 years and more. Fans not only tuned in to hear the freestyle, but they also show off viral videos rapping along in the same vein as she did when her car freestyles in-between gig stops.

