Watch Chase B’s “For Me” Video Featuring OMB Bloodbath & KenTheMan [VIDEO]

It’s an all Houston affair for Chase B‘s latest single featuring OMB Bloodbath and KenTheMan. “For Me” takes an over the top mansion party and sprinkles some Acres Homes and Third Ward on top of it. Slim Thug makes a cameo appearance (because at this party, why wouldn’t he) as Bloodbath and Ken go back and forth delivering alluring bars that double as both in your face wordplay and a future Instagram caption or two.

Chase has been on a tear lately, shifting from being a DJ to more of a curator as a producer. “I found myself at the glass ceiling where I felt like my height was right there,” he said in a recent interview. “I could either [DJ] for the rest of my career, or I can try to take this sh*t to the next level.”

Watch the video for “For Me” up top. Stream it below.

