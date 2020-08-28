CLOSE
KenTheMan Says Class Is In Session With Her ‘4 Da 304s’ EP [LISTEN]

KenTheMan

Source: Ally Green / Ally Green

To say KenTheMan had the most anticipated tape from a Houston artist who had grown her fanbase song by song and freestyle by freestyle in 2020 would be an understatement. The magnetic Northside rapper has kept a high profile strictly off bars, leaning into her sexuality and giving fans on both sides of the gender spectrum something to ponder. “He Be Like” set a tone and kept people on even after “Mona Lisa” and later “Freaky Freestyle” pushed people into a feeling of making Ken their No. 1 who isn’t No. 1 yet.

4 Da 304s is an EP in name but also a full-on celebration of five years of hard work. The viral smash “He Be Like” is there but Ken once more asserts how confident and on point she is from the opening bar on “Try Me.” Tracks like the previously released “Like A H*e,” and “Freaky Freestyle” show off the brash delivery and fun plenty of KenTheMan fans are accustomed to. The victory point to show off how Ken’s stepping into a different level as an artist? “Life’s Good.”

So run it up for the H and stream KenTheMan’s 4 Da 304s below.

