New Music: KenTheMan – “Freaky Freestyle”

With the weather being what it is, leave it to KenTheMan to let your mind wander (and her talk her sh*t like she’s known to do). The Acres Homes based rapper and “He Be Like” star gives fans a little freestyle to hold them over before her 4The403s tape drops. Press play below and if you need a little something to add to your Straight To The Room playlist, add “You Get Me” from Ken below.

RELATED: KenTheMan Gives You Weekend Twerk Music Wih “Like A H*e” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: KenTheMan Drops The NSFW Video For “He Be Like” [WATCH]

Also On 97.9 The Box: