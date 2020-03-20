KenTheMan Drops The NSFW Video For “He Be Like” [WATCH]

KenTheMan‘s star has only gone up in the past two years. Whether it be car freestyles, hopping on tracks like Propain‘s “Jody & Yvette” or tearing everything down with Lebra Jolie, the Acres Homes product hasn’t slowed down yet. When “He Be Like,” her catchy single caught the attention of the world as one of the best club/strip club anthems out – a video had to be done.

Ken the man tooo 🔥 🔥🔥 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 19, 2020

Even Cardi B is paying attention to the Houston spitter as the official video for “He Be Like” drops today full of NSFW material. Thank goodness we’re under quarantine so you can’t really get in trouble watching this at the house.

