CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

KenTheMan Drops The NSFW Video For “He Be Like” [WATCH]

KenTheMan‘s star has only gone up in the past two years. Whether it be car freestyles, hopping on tracks like Propain‘s “Jody & Yvette” or tearing everything down with Lebra Jolie, the Acres Homes product hasn’t slowed down yet. When “He Be Like,” her catchy single caught the attention of the world as one of the best club/strip club anthems out – a video had to be done.

Even Cardi B is paying attention to the Houston spitter as the official video for “He Be Like” drops today full of NSFW material. Thank goodness we’re under quarantine so you can’t really get in trouble watching this at the house.

RELATED: Propain Shows The Ups And Downs Of Love With “Jody &amp; Yvette” Feat. KenTheMan [VIDEO]

RELATED: Watch KenTheMan’s XXL Freestyle [VIDEO]

RELATED: KenTheMan Flips A Zapp Classic For “Houston Love” [NEW MUSIC]

kentheman

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Future’s Alleged Baby Mamma Eliza Reign Sues To…
 4 hours ago
03.20.20
California On Full Lockdown In Attempt To Halt…
 4 hours ago
03.20.20
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 6 hours ago
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…
 6 hours ago
03.20.20
12 items
Gamestop Tells Workers To Come In Even If…
 18 hours ago
03.20.20
20 items
Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One…
 21 hours ago
03.19.20
Cardi B To Donate Royalties From The ‘Coronavirus’…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Nike Donating $15M To Help Combat Coronavirus Pandemic…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
New Netflix “Hack” Lets You Stream With Friends…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Drake Self-Isolates After Hanging Out With Kevin Durant
 1 day ago
03.19.20
15 items
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Floyd Mayweather May Cancel 2020 Fights Due To…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
K. Michelle Opens Up About IVF in the…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
1 item
Hi Haters: Happily Married Rasheeda Frost Says Kirk…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
10 Celebs Live Streaming To Keep You Occupied…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close