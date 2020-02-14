Propain Shows The Ups And Downs Of Love With “Jody & Yvette” Feat. KenTheMan [VIDEO]

Talk about trying to regulate things in a relationship.

With the base of Michael McDonald‘s “I Keep Forgettin'” underneath, Propain and KenTheMan play their roles right for “Jody & Yvette” from In Case We Never Speak Again. In the official video, Kennyiana is more than fed up and upset with Pro and Pro’s defenses fall on deaf ears.

Titled after the two lovers from Baby Boy, “Jody & Yvette” doesn’t feature any Peanuts to breakup a happy home. Rather, it’s Pro trying to keep a happy home together while at the same time doing what he wants to do. Ken on the other hand? Well, like any woman scorned, it’s not just one topic that the focus of an argument, it’s EVERY little indiscretion you’ve ever committed.

Watch the new video below.

