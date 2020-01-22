CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Watch Propain’s “Sunday Morning Freestyle” Video

Let the horns go, Propain rose out the mud with no dirt on his name. The Hiram Clarke native has been peeling off videos for his In Case We Never Speak Again album and “Sunday Morning Freestyle” is the latest one up.

Shot by Snoopography, “Sunday Morning Freestyle” rides on a general theme of joy and celebration, while also contemplating what else need be said and heard. “We need more Malcolms and Kings, too many Fabs & Lil Wayne’s,” Pro says. “That ain’t no diss, them n*ggas dope but the real ones’ gon’ grasp what I’m sayin..”

Watch the full video below featuring plenty of slabs, smiles and a vixen who can’t leave Pro alone. In Case We Never Speak Again is out now.

RELATED: Watch Propain’s “Silly” Video [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Sauce Walka &amp; Propain Deliver The Video For “Get Out” [WATCH]

RELATED: Hear Propain’s In Case We Never Speak Again Album [NEW MUSIC]

in case we never speak again , propain

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Oprah Speaks Out About Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc…
 3 hours ago
01.22.20
12 items
What Are Those?!: Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Film…
 19 hours ago
01.22.20
Rick Ross Shows Complex Just How Insane His…
 20 hours ago
01.21.20
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 20 hours ago
01.21.20
PWS5_509 Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora)
Joseph Sikora Teases Power Spinoff, ‘Tommy’ [PHOTO]
 22 hours ago
01.21.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 24 hours ago
01.21.20
19 items
Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Father, Rocky…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Fans, Ex-Teammates Want NBA To Help Delonte West…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
95 items
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban…
 2 days ago
01.20.20
Ashley Graham Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
DJ Screw
Watch The 'All Screwed Up' Trailer
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 2 days ago
01.20.20
Michelle Obama Shares Star-Studded Workout Playlist
 2 days ago
01.20.20
Vic Mensa Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Brass Knuckles
 3 days ago
01.19.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close