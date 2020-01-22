Watch Propain’s “Sunday Morning Freestyle” Video

Let the horns go, Propain rose out the mud with no dirt on his name. The Hiram Clarke native has been peeling off videos for his In Case We Never Speak Again album and “Sunday Morning Freestyle” is the latest one up.

Shot by Snoopography, “Sunday Morning Freestyle” rides on a general theme of joy and celebration, while also contemplating what else need be said and heard. “We need more Malcolms and Kings, too many Fabs & Lil Wayne’s,” Pro says. “That ain’t no diss, them n*ggas dope but the real ones’ gon’ grasp what I’m sayin..”

Watch the full video below featuring plenty of slabs, smiles and a vixen who can’t leave Pro alone. In Case We Never Speak Again is out now.

RELATED: Watch Propain’s “Silly” Video [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Sauce Walka & Propain Deliver The Video For “Get Out” [WATCH]

RELATED: Hear Propain’s In Case We Never Speak Again Album [NEW MUSIC]

Also On 97.9 The Box: