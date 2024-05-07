Listen Live
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

One man was shot and hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In rather unsettling news, a shooting has been reported outside the Toronto home of rapper Drake this morning.

As reported by CBC News and CityNews, the shooting happened at around 2:10am EST in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighborhood. Officers were called to Park Lane Circle, near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues.

Toronto Police found a man badly injured on the scene. He was transported to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed that it was not Drake who was shot.

Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. So far, there’s no info on the suspect or the vehicle. The area has been taped off in the meantime, and no further details have been released.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

News of the shooting comes as Drake is involved in a public rap feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar over the past few weeks. The cover art of Lamar’s recent track, “Not Like Us,” features a Google Maps image of Drake’s home photoshopped with sex offender location pins. The image backs up the Compton MC’s claims of Drake being a pedophile, which the Toronto MC denied.

It has not been proven if the beef has any connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. 

 

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
KBXX Stacked Logo
Rumor

Drake Punched By Lil’ Wayne In The Face

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Treat Mom Like a Queen Contest
Contests

Treat Mom Like a Queen with Dinner at FRNDS Restaurant PLUS Passes to The Ladies R&B Kickback

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Kendrick Lamar
News

[LISTEN] Kendrick Lamar Fires Back at Drake with New Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Tank Dell
News

Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell Victim in Florida Mass Shooting

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close