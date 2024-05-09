Listen Live
Man Accused In Murder of Ex-Girlfriend, Shootout with Police Arrested After SWAT Standoff

Published on May 9, 2024

Tilford Anthony Joseph

Source: Tilford Anthony Joseph / HPD

We now have a followup to a story reported Tuesday, where HPD say a man exchanged gunfire with a deputy twice after fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend.

On May 7, members of the Houston Fire Department were at a gas station in Southwest Houston when they observed a couple arguing. Things turned heated and the woman was shot multiple times. Sadly, she did not survive. The shooter escaped in a Black Chevy Camaro and gunfire was exchanged after a constable deputy attempted to pull him over. The gunman somehow got into the deputy’s car and drove away. He later returned, and more gunfire was exchanged before the shooter was able to escape again, this time, in the black Camaro.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Tilford Anthony Joseph. On May 8, Harris County Sheriff’s Office SWAT engaged in a three-hour standoff with Joseph at a Katy-area apartment complex.

Joseph was taken into custody without incident. He’s now charged with murder and aggravated assault against a public servant. The victim, 44-year-old Teresa Houston, broke up with Joseph after he was charged with assaulting her. He was given six months of probation after pleading guilty.

