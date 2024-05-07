Listen Live
Houston Police Search For Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Exchanging Gunfire with Officer

The unidentified woman was shot about nine times

Published on May 7, 2024

A domestic violence incident turned deadly and now a manhunt is underway following a wild series of events that occurred Tuesday (May 7) around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend at a gas station on the Southwest side of Houston. Sadly, the woman died from her injuries.

According to a report by Fox 26, the man also stole the officer’s vehicle.

It all went down at the intersection of Almeda and McGregor. According to Asst. Chief J. Anderson, members of the Houston FD were at the gas station getting fuel when they observed a domestic disturbance between an unidentified man and woman. The argument became heated and the woman was chased before being shot as many as nine times.

The man fled in a vehicle belonging to his girlfriend, and gunfire was exchanged after a constable deputy attempted to pull him over. During the melee, the gunman got into the deputy’s patrol car and drove away. The gunman returned later to get the car back, and he and the deputy once again exchanged gunfire.

The vehicle was later found abandoned, and the shooter is still at large.

Further investigation into revealed the pair had a history of domestic violence.

