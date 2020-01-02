Watch Propain’s “Silly” Video [NEW MUSIC]

“We just gon’ have some fun this time around, XO.”

Propain and XO spent 2018 chasing a personal deadline and then some with 7 Day Theory. The next go-round for the Hiram Clarke native off In Case We Never Speak Again dabbles in that fun beat switch that made “Trenches” one of the standouts from 7 Day. “Silly” doesn’t have our dear Pro acting like Denice Williams but he’s goal minded through and through, for his future and that of his little girl.

The second half of the record, right after Pro rightfully declares he’s going to die a legend, speaks to how people stay in situations they don’t need to be in, stagnant relationships, friendships and trying to eat off another man’s plate and feel offended when he stops trying to offer up a free slice. Pro dances on a lot within the last minute and change.

Watch the short but sweet video for “Silly” off In Case We Never Speak Again below.

