CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Watch Propain’s “Silly” Video [NEW MUSIC]

“We just gon’ have some fun this time around, XO.”

Propain and XO spent 2018 chasing a personal deadline and then some with 7 Day Theory. The next go-round for the Hiram Clarke native off In Case We Never Speak Again dabbles in that fun beat switch that made “Trenches” one of the standouts from 7 Day. “Silly” doesn’t have our dear Pro acting like Denice Williams but he’s goal minded through and through, for his future and that of his little girl.

The second half of the record, right after Pro rightfully declares he’s going to die a legend, speaks to how people stay in situations they don’t need to be in, stagnant relationships, friendships and trying to eat off another man’s plate and feel offended when he stops trying to offer up a free slice. Pro dances on a lot within the last minute and change.

Watch the short but sweet video for “Silly” off In Case We Never Speak Again below.

RELATED: Sauce Walka &amp; Propain Deliver The Video For “Get Out” [WATCH]

RELATED: Hear Propain’s In Case We Never Speak Again Album [NEW MUSIC]

propain

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
DaBaby Detained After Alleged Involvement In Miami Robbery
 3 hours ago
01.02.20
All The Times Ari Lennox Was Right About…
 9 hours ago
01.02.20
YG Apologizes For Old “Ignorant” Views He Expressed…
 11 hours ago
01.02.20
‘Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam…
 11 hours ago
01.02.20
Kobe Bryant Is 2020’s First LOL Viral Moment
 11 hours ago
01.02.20
Sisters In Style: Beyoncé Gifts Tiffany Haddish A…
 13 hours ago
01.02.20
Damon Dash Says Aaliyah Was Happy To Be…
 14 hours ago
01.02.20
Peep The First Full Trailer for ‘A Quiet…
 1 day ago
01.01.20
20 items
Blue Ivy (And Her Long Silk Press) Rang…
 1 day ago
01.01.20
Diddy Talks Of His “Dark Depression” To Kick…
 1 day ago
01.01.20
17 items
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Stunted These New…
 1 day ago
01.01.20
Eniko Hart Reveals That Anonymous DM Exposed Kevin…
 2 days ago
12.31.19
Petty Pappy: Future Pursues Gag Order Against Baby…
 2 days ago
12.31.19
Judge Rules Out Civil Lawsuit From Family Of…
 2 days ago
12.31.19
Eddie Murphy Says His Old Homophobic Jokes Make…
 2 days ago
12.31.19
2019 The Trifecta Gala
Bryson Tiller, Girlfriend Kendra Bailey Welcome Their Baby…
 2 days ago
12.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close