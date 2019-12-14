CLOSE
Hear Propain’s In Case We Never Speak Again Album [NEW MUSIC]

If you’re a Propain fan, you know the space between projects is a usual thing. The rapper, a marauder of Hiram Clarke in every sense of the word, will rap upon command but only if driven. It’s why last year’s 7 Day Theory stuck to the concept of creation as if there was really no tomorrow and utilized the efforts of DJ XO to make a project that resonated with the moment. Propain lives off current energy, to the point where every project finds a way to exist in one moment and last in others.

He’s not Houston’s Dr. Manhattan but the Forever Trill rapper knows when to lift heavy and also when to watch his peers and people he roots for support and add to creations. For the follow-up to 2018’s 7 Day Theory, he reflects on the losses and setbacks and how they’ve managed to become part of his overall story. In Case We Never Speak Again barely lasts over 30 minutes but features heavy hitters such as J Dawg for “My Life,” Yung Al for “4th Quarter”, Sauce Walka for “Get Out” which originally lived on Sauce’s Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2 project and perhaps the perfect concept record of “Jody And Yvette” with KenTheMan. Plus, the succinct and rather perfect closer in “Dear Jada,” an ode to his little girl.

The title may scream finality but Pro’s in the pocket and in riding on top of soul chops from GNB, XO and more. Stream In Case We Never Speak Again below.

