Propain Teams Up With J-Dawg For “My Life Pt. II” [NEW MUSIC]

Propain's 'In Case We Never Speak Again' is Coming Soon

Back in 2012, Propain took Hiram Clarke the daily situations he saw, paired them with Slim Thug‘s Acres Homes lessons and psalms for “My Life.” With In Case We Never Speak Again on the way, Propain decides to up the emotional gravity even more for the “My Life” sequel featuring none other than J-Dawg.

The video directed by TrillArt shows two different tales of lives gone down different paths, from choosing chasing licks and things taking a wrong turn to a friend watching his friend die and turning to the gun for revenge. All the while, Pro and J-Dawg play more than emotional narrators for every single frame. Watch the video below.

RELATED: Bun B, Killa Kyleon &amp; Propain Team Up For “TBA (Texas Bar Association)” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Propain Drops “All On Me” Video Feat. Slim Thug And XO [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Propain And D Flowers Show You The “Trenches” [VIDEO]

