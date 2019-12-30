CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Sauce Walka & Propain Deliver The Video For “Get Out” [WATCH]

It’s somewhat a two-for-one with Propain and Sauce Walka‘s “Get Out” video. For starters, the track is featured on both In Case We Never Speak Again and Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2. There’s symmetry between Pro and Walk, from the moment Walk gets into that wound up narration style delivery of his and Pro amplifies his voice with every punchline.

For much of 2019, while dabbling with various pockets and flows, Walka found his favorite pocket. Earlier in the decade, you could say it was about effortless boasts and one-liners that rattled around like an action movie. Now it’s far more precise. Every character inside of a Walka verse, whether it be himself or someone else grows larger than life. He allows himself a brief moment to breathe between every sentence, about how staying loyal is one thing until you tell somebody no for the first time and how materialism is a downfall within itself.

Pro counters with bare facts, police killings are still happening, the crabs in a bucket mentality will pull everyone under and then some. It’s all a trap, both men figure and the only way is to recognize it and jump out as fast as possible.

Watch the “Get Out” video from Walka and Propain below. Both of their projects are available now.

RELATED: Stream Sauce Walka’s ‘Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2’ Project

RELATED: Hear Propain’s In Case We Never Speak Again Album [NEW MUSIC]

in case we never speak again , propain , sauce ghetto gospel 2 , Sauce Walka

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
9 items
Twinsies! All The Times LeToya Luckett’s Baby Girl…
 3 hours ago
12.30.19
Dame Dash Responds To $50M Sexual Battery Lawsuit:…
 4 hours ago
12.30.19
10 items
Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In…
 7 hours ago
12.30.19
The Real Pimp C: Chad Lamont Butler Was…
 23 hours ago
12.30.19
Serena Williams Named Female Athlete of the Decade
 1 day ago
12.29.19
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Red Carpet
Second Man Pleads Guilty In Young Greatness Murder…
 2 days ago
12.28.19
Two Killed Following Deadly Drive-By Shooting At Rap…
 2 days ago
12.28.19
14 items
Draya Michele Is Stepping Into 2020 A Single…
 3 days ago
12.27.19
Tiffany Haddish Capes For Blueface After He Makes…
 3 days ago
12.27.19
Former G-Unit Member Young Buck Arrested, Held Without…
 3 days ago
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter, Zhuri James, Is Getting Her…
 3 days ago
12.27.19
Dame Dash Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit For…
 3 days ago
12.27.19
Swizz Beatz’ Baby Mama Drags Alicia Keys For…
 4 days ago
12.26.19
15 items
Lizzo Clapsback At Nontenured Professor Who Says She’s…
 4 days ago
12.27.19
Dr. Dre Is The Top-Earning Musical Artist of…
 4 days ago
12.26.19
DaBaby Speaks About Being Molested At 5-Years-Old [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
12.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close