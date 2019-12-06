CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Sauce Walka & Travis Scott Link Up For “Texas Cyclone” [NEW MUSIC]

Off Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2, out now.

Weren’t expecting this one, were you?

Sauce Walka unexpectedly dropped his Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2 project last night and it comes with plenty of heat attached to it. Months after going for the New York centric New Sauce CitySGG2 amplifies Walk’s general demeanor with his classic brand of braggadocio and high-level game spitting. Featuring PropainMaxo Kream5th Ward JPLil’ KekeJunebugYoung RulaEl Train, and Mozzy, the first record everyone is currently being drawn to features none other than Travis Scott.

“Sauce Creed,” might be the closest thing to “Ghetto Gospel” from the original tape that caught Jay-Z‘s attention last winter but “Texas Cyclone,” much like the Astroworld ride zips around in 2 minutes and features a merging of worlds so to speak. Thre’s Travis in his own elevated high and then there’s Walk, running 100 miles an hour before slowing down into a sing-song melody to bring it together.

Hear “Texas Cyclone” below.

Stream Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2 on your preferred streaming platform below!

RELATED: Sauce Walka Takes It Up North For ‘New Sauce City’ [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sauce Walka Reveals If He’d Sign To Roc Nation, Beefing And People Not Respecting The Originator Of The Drip

sauce ghetto gospel 2 , Sauce Walka

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Justin Timberlake Makes Public Apology To Wife Jessica…
 3 hours ago
12.06.19
Billy Dee Williams Says He Doesn’t Know What…
 21 hours ago
12.05.19
Ray J Clears Up Rumors Regarding His Marriage,…
 21 hours ago
12.05.19
21 items
The Best Baby Yoda Memes From Disney+’s ‘The…
 21 hours ago
12.05.19
10 items
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces Impeachment Plans
 24 hours ago
12.05.19
Could Your Permanent Hair Dye Increase Your Risk…
 1 day ago
12.05.19
Millennium Tour 2020
Ashanti Added To The Millennium Tour 2020
 1 day ago
12.05.19
Teyana Taylor Inks Deal With IMG Models
 1 day ago
12.05.19
Joycelyn Savage Says Patreon Account Is Fake, Still…
 1 day ago
12.05.19
RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM…
 1 day ago
12.05.19
DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Nas X…
 2 days ago
12.04.19
30 items
Before The Decade Is Up Black Twitter Hilariously…
 2 days ago
12.05.19
2019 Billboard Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Cardi B Defends Offset After His Instagram &…
 2 days ago
12.04.19
Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘No Time…
 2 days ago
12.04.19
Kendrick Lamar
Issa Wrap: 12 Songs That Totally Epitomized The…
 2 days ago
12.04.19
CMA Awards 2019 Show
End Of An Era: Willie Nelson Says He’s…
 2 days ago
12.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close