Sauce Walka & Travis Scott Link Up For “Texas Cyclone” [NEW MUSIC]

Weren’t expecting this one, were you?

Sauce Walka unexpectedly dropped his Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2 project last night and it comes with plenty of heat attached to it. Months after going for the New York centric New Sauce City, SGG2 amplifies Walk’s general demeanor with his classic brand of braggadocio and high-level game spitting. Featuring Propain, Maxo Kream, 5th Ward JP, Lil’ Keke, Junebug, Young Rula, El Train, and Mozzy, the first record everyone is currently being drawn to features none other than Travis Scott.

“Sauce Creed,” might be the closest thing to “Ghetto Gospel” from the original tape that caught Jay-Z‘s attention last winter but “Texas Cyclone,” much like the Astroworld ride zips around in 2 minutes and features a merging of worlds so to speak. Thre’s Travis in his own elevated high and then there’s Walk, running 100 miles an hour before slowing down into a sing-song melody to bring it together.

Hear “Texas Cyclone” below.

Stream Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2 on your preferred streaming platform below!

