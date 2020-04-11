CLOSE
Music
KenTheMan Gives You Weekend Twerk Music Wih “Like A H*e” [NEW MUSIC]

KenTheMan Be Careful

Source: Drake Studios / KenTheMan

Quarantine may have plenty of people missing the strip club but KenTheMan is giving the girls and boys plenty of strip club music. A month or so after “He Be Like” set YouTube and your timeline ablaze, the Houston rapstress returns with “Like A H*e” where the term is used as a universal item to fit anything. Cocky, brash lyrics about her twerk skills, playful back and forth, “Like A H*e” has the look and feel of Club Onyx or Crazy Horse on a Saturday night with ones filling the room like confetti.

The raunchy single is the latest in a few of Ken’s tracks where you believe every single word she says. Beyond storytelling freestyles and tongue-in-cheek rhymes about her sex game and how dudes keep running back but are on a leash, there’s no telling what Ken’s got up her sleeve next.

kentheman

Photos
Close