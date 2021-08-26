Music
KenTheMan Has A ‘Secret’ She Wants To Share [NEW MUSIC]

KenTheMan has been on some “Jody & Yvette” before. She’s even given fans a little taste of what it’s like to be around her with her smash single “He Be Like”. For the Houston rapper’s latest visual, she’s handling not just one but two sneaky links. “Secret” teaches us how much fun Geminis are (“He ain’t never gone get bored “) while reinforcing Ken’s belief no matter what man comes into her orbit, he’s going to be stuck on her.

The video itself is a sensual trip through the rapper’s mind from having two men vie for her affection and letting viewers know at all times, she’s in control. Watch the full video above.

Last August, she released her full-length 4 Da 304s EP featuring “He Be Like,” “Like A H*e” and “Freaky Freestyle”. In April, she announced a label partnership with Asylum Records and released “Might Not Like” featuring an appearance from our own Young Jas.

“I feel like me and Asylum picked each other because they listen, they understand and they’re hungry just like me,” Ken said of her new deal. “I can’t wait to take over with them!”

