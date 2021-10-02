KenTheMan Invites You To Live Your Your Dancer Dreams With ‘Rose Gold Stripper Pole’ [NEW MUSIC]

Music
When KenTheMan tells the entire city to pull up to Crazy Bull, the city listens. The rising rapper with a penchant for one-liners and a “do what I want” attitude takes over the esteemed strip club for “Rose Gold Stripper Pole,” another entry into her banner 2021 of slick singles aimed to remind people she’s one of the best rappers from Houston and yet another talent to watch.

The Terrius Mykel directed clip takes us to a night where every hood celebrity can become a real celebrity when KenTheMan walks in. Dancers aren’t scared to go harder beyond tip out and the Houston rapper can slyly tell you if she takes your man, he left willingly and he ain’t coming back.

“B*tches think they really sending shots but it be laser tag / If he run into me cps can’t get yo baby back,” she raps on the single. Inside Crazy Bull, Ken is the legit star of the show, teasing on the pole while at the same time rapping with the kind of ferocity which made her car freestyles put people on game in the first place.

Watch the “Rose Gold Stripper Pole” video up top.

