Tobe Nwigwe & Paul Wall Rep The H Heavy At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards [VIDEO]

Houston always reps Houston, even on big stages such as the BET Hip Hop Awards.

After the 2020 edition featured a showcase performance from Tobe Nwigwe, the Alief native made certain he and his wife Fat‘s live rendition of “Fye Fye” would be just as potent. Dressed in their usual mint green attire, Nwigwe—along with his wife, Fat, and music collaborator and the track’s producer, Nell and a giant tribe of dancers (both masked and unmasked) rolled through with another high-powered performance.

“They say I’m rappin’ with hunger / I tell ’em hell nah, I’m eatin’,” he rapped. “If you book me for a show / And I can’t bring my wife and my babies / I’m leavin’.”

The moment gave way to Fat, who stepped out in her mint-green dress with the confidence and bravado of a long-time vet.

“Might get a Grammy, that’s the floor to us / Dropped two kids, lifestyle laborious,” Fat rapped. “Don’t need oracles, I ain’t Morpheus / I am still the young queen, mother, baby, what it do?”

Later in the night, Nwigwe’s “Juice” collaborator Paul Wall joined Nelly during a medley performance of the St. Louis rapper’s biggest hits. Watch Paul’s performance with Nelly below.

