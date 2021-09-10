Paul Wall Adds To His Résumé With ‘Hall Of Fame Hustler’ Featuring Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Lil Keke & More [NEW MUSIC]

Paul Wall has two reasons to celebrate Hall Of Fame Hustler, his 13th studio album featuring a Houston twist on Akira, a revolutionary 1980s Japanese anime film which has seen homages in the past from Kanye West and more. On Wednesday (September 8), the People’s Champ’s show-stealing guest verse from Kanye’s “Drive Slow” finally earned a gold plaque, more than 16 years after its initial release on Kanye’s Late Registration and Wall’s The People’s Champ.

Last year, Wall released Subculture, a collaboration effort with Red Bull where he locked in and crafted an album while in the midst of the pandemic as well as Slab Talk, a joint effort with Lil Keke. This year, Hall Of Fame Hustler finds him returning a bit more to his Houston roots, motivational and freely dropping one-liners dripping with game. Slim Thug and Lil Keke appear on “Still Sippin,” a drum heavy collab where there’s no need for a hook – just boss talk from all three men and Z-Ro delivers his version of the blues on album standout “Move On” with Baton Rouge unsung hero Max Minelli.

Stream Hall Of Fame Hustler below in full.

