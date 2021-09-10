Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Paul Wall Adds To His Résumé With ‘Hall Of Fame Hustler’ Featuring Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Lil Keke & More [NEW MUSIC]

Paul Wall Hall Of Fame Hustler

Source: Oiler Mobb Ent / Paul Wall

Paul Wall has two reasons to celebrate Hall Of Fame Hustler, his 13th studio album featuring a Houston twist on Akira, a revolutionary 1980s Japanese anime film which has seen homages in the past from Kanye West and more. On Wednesday (September 8), the People’s Champ’s show-stealing guest verse from Kanye’s “Drive Slow” finally earned a gold plaque, more than 16 years after its initial release on Kanye’s Late Registration and Wall’s The People’s Champ.

Last year, Wall released Subculture, a collaboration effort with Red Bull where he locked in and crafted an album while in the midst of the pandemic as well as Slab Talk, a joint effort with Lil Keke. This year, Hall Of Fame Hustler finds him returning a bit more to his Houston roots, motivational and freely dropping one-liners dripping with game. Slim Thug and Lil Keke appear on “Still Sippin,” a drum heavy collab where there’s no need for a hook – just boss talk from all three men and Z-Ro delivers his version of the blues on album standout “Move On” with Baton Rouge unsung hero Max Minelli.

Stream Hall Of Fame Hustler below in full.

RELATED: Paul Wall Explains Why He Got The COVID Vaccine

RELATED: Paul Wall Reveals Childhood Trauma Experiences, Battling Biracial Identity &amp; More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

What It Do: Social Media Rides Slab For Paul Wall After White Rapper Disrespect
Paul Wall - Dub Car Show
18 photos
hall of fame hustler , paul wall

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Use Their New Tiffany &…

 5 hours ago
09.10.21

Nipsey Hussle Estate Sues Companies Selling Bootleg Merch

 5 hours ago
09.10.21

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Fighting COVID-19 In…

 17 hours ago
09.10.21

Chloe Bailey’s B-Shaped Bottom Is The Perfect Marketing…

 22 hours ago
09.09.21

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode…

 2 days ago
09.09.21
10 items

Drip Or Drown 0: Twitter Clowns Gunna’s New…

 2 days ago
09.09.21

It Only Took 3 Days For Drake’s ‘Certified…

 2 days ago
09.08.21

Memphis Bleek Says Nas Doesn’t Want Any ‘Verzuz’…

 2 days ago
09.08.21

The BMW Tupac Was Shot In Is Now…

 2 days ago
09.08.21
10 items

Who’s Cutting Onions?: ‘Blue’s Clues’ OG Steve Burns…

 2 days ago
09.08.21
Photos
Close