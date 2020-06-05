Music
Paul Wall & Lil Keke Link Up For ‘Slab Talk’ [NEW ALBUM]

Slab Talk Cover

Source: SoSouth / 7 Thirteen / Oiler Mobb Ent

You can rattle off duos in Houston and it would become a whos who of legendary combinations. Hakeem & Clyde, Paul & Cham, Keke and Pat, Slim & ESG and so on. With all eyes on the city, there may be no more perfect of a time to get an event album out of Lil Keke and Paul Wall. From being in the streets connecting with the people and evolving into OGs in their own way, Keke and Paul embody a generation of Houston rap that never shied away from appreciating those that came before them and the people who are to come after.

Slab Talk is as lean as a project can get from the two. It’s 10 tracks, a little over 30 minutes long, and comes with guest appearances from Slim ThugKendall Thomas and Big Pokey. The connection of the Screwed Up Click and Swishahouse on a tape in 2020 is not lost on either Paul or Keke as Don Ke declares himself the “Slab King” on the energized “Switchin Lanes” and The People’s Champ body rocking on a flip of Mary Jane Girls “All Night Long” for “Slab Season.” Let me turn my music up since they watchin’ & listenin’, I drive my car slow like the right lane on 610 & Richmond.

Stream the project in full below.

lil keke , paul wall , slab talk

