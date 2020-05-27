CLOSE
Good Morning H-Town
HomeGood Morning H-Town

Lil Keke Breaks Down ‘Slab Talk’ With Paul Wall & That He Would Have Been On “Wanna Be A Baller” [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Keke Feature Image

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Lil Keke is always a welcomed guest with Good Morning H-Town. The original Don of the Screwed Up Click chops it with Kiotti and J-Mac from the Houston BMW Studios and breaks bread on a number of things. Namely, what’s gonna happen when the world gets this Slab Talk from him and Paul Wall? How would he handle himself with the rest of the people deciding to go out during the pandemic? What’s it like being an OG in the game and in the city?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The real fascinating question pops up with Keke reveals that even though he missed out on the “H-Town For Real” remix, he was supposed to be on Lil Troy‘s “Wanna Be A Baller.” That’s right, a legendary moment that Keke may have passed on but isn’t too upset about. Again, he’s the most mimicked and imitated Houston freestyle artist ever. Oh, speaking of – we get to the bottom of The Freestyle King and what’s to come of that with Keke, Flip and more! Watch the interview in full below!

RELATED: Paul Wall &amp; Lil Keke Link Up For “Ridin’ 5” Off ‘Slab Talk’ Project [NEW MUSIC]

lil keke , slab talk

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
HBO Max Has Arrived, Find Out If You’re…
 4 hours ago
05.27.20
Scottsdale Mayor Furious After Pictures From A Mask…
 5 hours ago
05.27.20
Trump Administration Uses T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” To…
 7 hours ago
05.27.20
Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface 20 Years…
 8 hours ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 9 hours ago
05.27.20
Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage…
 9 hours ago
05.27.20
2 Chainz’ Escobar Restaurant Shut Down For COVID-19…
 11 hours ago
05.27.20
Gayle King Says It Feels Like “Open Season”…
 11 hours ago
05.27.20
Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35…
 12 hours ago
05.27.20
‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish…
 12 hours ago
05.27.20
10 items
Alexis Skyy & Ari Allegedly Get Into A…
 13 hours ago
05.27.20
The Family’s Attorney Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Case Will…
 13 hours ago
05.27.20
Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson Remembers His “Twin”…
 14 hours ago
05.27.20
Bun B In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
Bun B Wants UGK Versus 8Ball & MJG…
 21 hours ago
05.26.20
DJ’s Perform Mass Exodus To Twitch As Instagram…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Ayesha Curry Shows Off Weight Loss In Viral…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Photos
Close