Lil Keke Breaks Down ‘Slab Talk’ With Paul Wall & That He Would Have Been On “Wanna Be A Baller” [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Keke is always a welcomed guest with Good Morning H-Town. The original Don of the Screwed Up Click chops it with Kiotti and J-Mac from the Houston BMW Studios and breaks bread on a number of things. Namely, what’s gonna happen when the world gets this Slab Talk from him and Paul Wall? How would he handle himself with the rest of the people deciding to go out during the pandemic? What’s it like being an OG in the game and in the city?

The real fascinating question pops up with Keke reveals that even though he missed out on the “H-Town For Real” remix, he was supposed to be on Lil Troy‘s “Wanna Be A Baller.” That’s right, a legendary moment that Keke may have passed on but isn’t too upset about. Again, he’s the most mimicked and imitated Houston freestyle artist ever. Oh, speaking of – we get to the bottom of The Freestyle King and what’s to come of that with Keke, Flip and more! Watch the interview in full below!

