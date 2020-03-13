Paul Wall & Lil Keke Link Up For “Ridin’ 5” Off ‘Slab Talk’ Project [NEW MUSIC]

Paul Wall and Lil Keke? On a joint project?

It’s a Houston rap miracle as the SUC OG and The People’s Champ are set to drop their Slab Talk album on June 5th. Before that, you need a lead single to get the people going and on Friday morning, fans got “Ridin’ 5” from Don Ke and Paul.

Produced by 59, Keke kicks in the door off the rip telling you we from the city where the fifth wheel is a necessity. From there, it’s full on whip talk from Paul and Ke. “I ain’t gotta send a text – you’ll know when I’m outside,” Paul raps. Stream the single below.

