CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Paul Wall & Lil Keke Link Up For “Ridin’ 5” Off ‘Slab Talk’ Project [NEW MUSIC]

Paul Wall - Dub Car Show

Source: Kevin Rawls / Kevin Rawls

Paul Wall and Lil Keke? On a joint project?

It’s a Houston rap miracle as the SUC OG and The People’s Champ are set to drop their Slab Talk album on June 5th. Before that, you need a lead single to get the people going and on Friday morning, fans got “Ridin’ 5” from Don Ke and Paul.

Produced by 59, Keke kicks in the door off the rip telling you we from the city where the fifth wheel is a necessity. From there, it’s full on whip talk from Paul and Ke. “I ain’t gotta send a text – you’ll know when I’m outside,” Paul raps. Stream the single below.

RELATED: [WATCH] Slim Thug feat. Paul Wall – “R.I.P Parking Lot”

RELATED: Lil Keke Is The Definition Of ‘Self Made’ With #SLFMADEII Album [NEW MUSIC]

lil keke , paul wall , slab talk

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
15 items
Jay Electronica Finally Drops That Debut Album, ‘A…
 11 hours ago
03.13.20
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 18 hours ago
03.12.20
Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 20 hours ago
03.12.20
New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Homemade…
 22 hours ago
03.12.20
Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited…
 23 hours ago
03.12.20
Cardi B Is Definitely Nervous About The Coronavirus…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Living My Best Life! Millennials Are Booking Flights…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Our Favorite #FlipTheSwitch Challenges From TikTok
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Harvey Weinstein covicted of sexual assault in New York City court
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Pras Of The Fugees Arrested For Child Support…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Woman Who DaBaby Slapped In Tampa Concert Calls…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Old Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Admitting She Doesn’t…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, LeToya Luckett! Here Are 10 Times…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Fans cheer for Rufus Wainwright during his performance in the Mojave Tent at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 27, 2007. Mercury News photograph by Tim Ball.
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 3 days ago
03.10.20
5 items
Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex…
 3 days ago
03.11.20
Photos
Close