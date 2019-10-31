CLOSE
Madd Hatta Morning Show
Paul Wall Reveals Childhood Trauma Experiences, Battling Biracial Identity & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Paul Wall is usually the most joyful person to be around. Always has been. In fact, he’s partnered with a few good people to create the Swangin In The Rang Dog Show and even the fire record he just dropped with Tobe Nwigwe in “Juice“. But in arguably his most personal interview yet, Wall discusses topics few fans have ever heard him discuss on record such as his childhood trauma, his position as a member of the Grammy committee, raising biracial children, being bullied as a kid, the lost relationship he has with his father and more.

And yes, Paul did talk about the World Series a few days before the untimely demise of the 2019 Astros and whether or not he has a few weird pre-game rituals since baseball is the game of superstition.

