Kawhi Leonard Wants To Trademark “What It Do Baby,” Paul Wall Might Have Something To Say About It

Back in the summer, Kawhi Leonard created a new meme almost on accident when riding in a car with Serge Ibaka. Just after the two won the NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi looked up at the camera and said, “What it do baby…”

With that, the meme took off and became the stuff of summer legend. Well, now Kawhi is looking to trademark the phrase, especially after it was used by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Well, you know who might have something to say about that if he wanted to? Paul Wall. And a lot of Paul fans agree.

Kawhi, what it do baby? — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) October 28, 2019

Everyone in Texas has been saying, “What it do, baby!” for 20 years, though. https://t.co/ewTKIu0u61 — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) October 28, 2019

Paul Wall been asking the world “What it do, baby?” since at least 1997. https://t.co/Z6jE7hZG3E — De’Coldest ToEvadoit (@YoungEauxG) October 28, 2019

I still think of Paul Wall first when I hear “What it do baby” 😂 https://t.co/AXCSHpadXu — Jake Spitler (@spitlahhhh) October 28, 2019

We’ll see how far Kawhi goes with the trademark as he wants to use it for an upcoming clothing line. But you know Texas, we’re definitely not going to let something get past us without having a say in the matter.

Kawhi Leonard has filed two new trademark applications: 1. WHAT IT DO BABY

2. CITY VIEWS OVER INTERVIEWS The applications, filed on October 23rd, indicate that Kawhi intends to use the trademarks as a clothing brand.#kawhi #ClipperNation My breakdown 👇 pic.twitter.com/NDixdKG6qt — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) October 28, 2019

