CLOSE
News
HomeNewsH-Town

Kawhi Leonard Wants To Trademark “What It Do Baby,” Paul Wall Might Have Something To Say About It

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Back in the summer, Kawhi Leonard created a new meme almost on accident when riding in a car with Serge Ibaka. Just after the two won the NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi looked up at the camera and said, “What it do baby…”

With that, the meme took off and became the stuff of summer legend. Well, now Kawhi is looking to trademark the phrase, especially after it was used by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Well, you know who might have something to say about that if he wanted to? Paul Wall. And a lot of Paul fans agree.

We’ll see how far Kawhi goes with the trademark as he wants to use it for an upcoming clothing line. But you know Texas, we’re definitely not going to let something get past us without having a say in the matter.

RELATED: Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard, Nab Paul George In Trade With OKC

RELATED: Paul Wall Feels Blessed To Be An OG [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kawhi Leonard , paul wall

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Candles
Lew Hawk Of The Color Changin’ Click Reportedly…
 2 hours ago
10.28.19
Kendrick Lamar Teases New Nike Sneaker Collaboration
 5 hours ago
10.28.19
Kid Cudi Apologizes To All The Women He…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
YG Kicks Fan Off Stage At Mala Luna…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
How To Prevent Lipstick From Bleeding?
 8 hours ago
10.28.19
Dave Chappelle Accepts Mark Twain Prize At The…
 9 hours ago
10.28.19
60-Year-OId Flavor Flav Is The Father Of Little…
 10 hours ago
10.28.19
Chance The Rapper Hosts ‘SNL’, Brings Out Megan…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Kanye West Will No Longer Perform His Old…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Broke Dollaz: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rich…
 2 days ago
10.26.19
True Or False? Slim Thug Claims Women Are…
 2 days ago
10.26.19
16 items
Is Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Godly or…
 3 days ago
10.28.19
11 Things We Learned from Kanye West on…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party [Photos]
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Woman Who Inspired Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Line Gets…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close