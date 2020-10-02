Paul Wall Gets The Spotlight In Latest ‘Red Bull Studio Sessions’ & Drops New LP ‘SUBCULTURE’

Paul Wall has been a fixture in Houston Hip-Hop since the early 2000s, and he’s still active as evidenced by his latest venture. Grabbing the spotlight for the latest episode of Red Bull Studio Sessions, the “slab god” himself locked in with a number of producers and studio professionals and created a body of work in a matter of days.

For those keeping score, Paul Wall has remained active since in the 15 years since his “Sittin’ Sidewayz” smash hit, releasing the Mind Over Matter album, and a collaborative project with Lil Keke, Slab Talk earlier this year. The potent delivery and easygoing baritone remain intact, but Red Bull cleverly introduced a challenge for Wall by throwing him into the ring of sorts with folks he’s never worked with prior.

Wall is connected with producer Crash, who releases music under the stage name yoitsCrash, and dropped the catchy “2 Vibes” over the summer with ImTheJay, and T-Why, A Grammy Award-nominated producer that previously worked with Drake, Lil Baby, Trippie Redd, Raekwon, among many others.

Adding to the Los Angeles-based collective of music makers for the Red Bull Session are songwriters and music creatives, Cappa, Dash, and Wow Jones, all bringing their respective flair as a superteam to push Wall’s sound into the modern space but keeping his brand of slab talk intact.

Today (Oct. 2), the fruit of their collective labor is now unveiled in the form of SUBCULTURE, and 11-track collection of songs created under a kind of welcomed pressure that comes with creating music during these trying times. The entire project was recorded at Red Bull Music Studios in Los Angeles over the course of three days.

For fans who want to witness Wall’s creative process as it happed., Red Bull had the cameras rolling and put together a solid 14-minute mini-doc for the making of SUBCULTURE, which is the first full-length project to come from the Red Bull Studio Sessions.

The timing of the release couldn’t be more timely as it also swings just a hair past Wall’s 15-year anniversary of his debut album, The People’s Champ, which was released in September 2005.

Check out the making of SUBCULTURE courtesy of Red Bull below. The album is now available via DSPs.

