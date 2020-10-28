Tobe Nwigwe Steals The Show With “Try Jesus” And “Eat” At The BET Hip Hop Awards [WATCH]

Normally part of the cyphers, Tobe Nwigwe and the Originals graduated to the main performance stage at the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards. Nwigwe’s aesthetic of cherishing green, his Nigerian roots and making sure viewers can clearly understand what he (and Fat) are rapping also joined him. Backed by a full troup of dancers, Tobe first navigated through a performance of his viral hit “Try Jesus” before transitioning into “Eat.” Watch the full performance above.

“Try Jesus” appears on Tobe’s The Pandemic Project featuring “I Need You to (Breonna Taylor) and “Make It Home.” Both “Eat” are both available now on streaming.

RELATED: Tobe Nwigwe Shares ‘The Pandemic Project’ [STREAM]

RELATED: Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tobe Nwigwe And The Originals On Their Lives, Breakthroughs And Purpose [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On 97.9 The Box: