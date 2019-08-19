Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

We may need to rename the NPR Tiny Desk the Alief Tiny Desk. Two weeks after Lizzo absolutely bodied her Tiny Desk performance, Tobe Nwigwe made his Tiny Desk debut along with The Originals, Fat and Nell as well as his precious baby girl, whom we’ll refer to as Baby Fat.

“I came to put on for the SWAT and Houston Texas,” Tobe says during his introduction as he’s backed by vocalists Luke Whitney, David Michael Wyatt, and Madeline Edwards. You haven’t heard the Southside represented with such harmonies but if you know Tobe and you’ve watched him take his passion and mission from Sundays on Instagram to all over the country, you know he’s firmly planted and moving in the right direction. Watch his Tiny Desk appearance below.

TOBE NWIGWE – TINY DESK CONCERT SET LIST

“Houston Tribute”

“Caged Birds”

“Against the Grain”

“Shine”

“I’m Dope”

