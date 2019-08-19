CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

Tobe Nwigwe - Boss Life Ball 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Grundy Wiley / Radio One Houston

We may need to rename the NPR Tiny Desk the Alief Tiny Desk. Two weeks after Lizzo absolutely bodied her Tiny Desk performance, Tobe Nwigwe made his Tiny Desk debut along with The Originals, Fat and Nell as well as his precious baby girl, whom we’ll refer to as Baby Fat.

“I came to put on for the SWAT and Houston Texas,” Tobe says during his introduction as he’s backed by vocalists Luke Whitney, David Michael Wyatt, and Madeline Edwards. You haven’t heard the Southside represented with such harmonies but if you know Tobe and you’ve watched him take his passion and mission from Sundays on Instagram to all over the country, you know he’s firmly planted and moving in the right direction. Watch his Tiny Desk appearance below.

TOBE NWIGWE – TINY DESK CONCERT SET LIST

“Houston Tribute”

“Caged Birds”

“Against the Grain”

“Shine”

“I’m Dope”

RELATED: Watch Lizzo Shut The Building Down For Her NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert

RELATED: Tobe Nwigwe And The Originals On Their Lives, Breakthroughs And Purpose [EXCLUSIVE]

Tobe Nwigwe

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close