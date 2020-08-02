CLOSE
Music
Tobe Nwigwe Shares ‘The Pandemic Project’ [STREAM]

Tobe Nwigwe In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Every new move from Tobe Nwigwe begets a new project. The more Nwigwe flexes the concept of simplicity and engaging his audience, the messaging behind the purpose only grows. In July, he calmly asked for the killers of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain to be arrested. Then, because the nature of Alief is always to mix in a little faith with a few stern commandments from the man who gave you hands, “Try Jesus” became a fun and honest rallying cry. To date, it’s the fastest rising song in Nwigwe’s catalog — one that includes “Juice” with Paul Wall, “I’m Dope” and “Heat Rock.”

Including the intro, The Pandemic Project clocks in at 47 minutes, the bulk of it spent on a family-sized outro where Tobe, Fat and Nell begin to speak their peace about everything going on in regards to the world, how TikTok has become a weapon for them indirectly to share the word about Breonna Taylor and more. Think of it as a podcast attached to a full EP of sweeping chords and arrangements from Nell, guitar work from Jabari Johnson, the vocals of David Michael Wyatt and of course, Tobe — a man who has determined that his voice be used as an instrument the same was as Chuck D.

“We’re chosen,” Nwigwe and company sing on “Make It Home.” The more time passes and the more art they deliver — it’s beginning to ring true more and more. Stream The Pandemic Project from Tobe Nwigwe below.

