Tobe Nwigwe & Monaleo Star In Beyoncé’s #IVYPARKRODEO Commercial

The Box Houston Featured Video
Beyoncé’s partnership with Adidas has given way to numerous viral moments (and empty wallets for shoppers). For the latest Ivy Park drop, the Houston icon is tapping into the history of Black cowboys and her rodeo roots with a denim collection aptly titled “Ivy Park Rodeo”.

“The Houston Rodeo is a gumbo of family, connection, delicious food and eclectic genres of music,” she told the Houston Chronicle in a rare exclusive. “I grew up seeing artists like Selena and Frankie Beverly and Maze and today it is just as eclectic with artists like Kacey Musgraves to Mary J. Blige. I remember the trail ride, with people riding from all over to the Houston Rodeo.”

Available in stores and online August 19, the latest campaign features nearly 60 different pieces and features rising Houston stars Tobe Nwigwe, his wife Fat and producer Nell, Monaleo, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Snoh Aalegra and actor Glynn Thurman in its extravagant campaign. Similar to previous campaigns, the IVY PARK RODEO will feature bucket hats and tracksuits but emphasize denim, such as wide-legged pants, a canvas waist bag, and more.

“Black cowboys have played such a huge role in building the West and the legacy of the cowboy history. But like other aspects of the building of this country, we were not included in the storm,” Thurman said. “So it brings such joy to see that finally they are honored and acknowledged for their contributions to the history of the cowboy.”

Sharing the commercial on Instagram, Nwigwe summed it up succinctly: “WE ON A 1ST NAME BASIS W/ @BEYONCE.”

