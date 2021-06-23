Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just In Time For The Summer

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
US-BUSINESS-RETAIL

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

The world has been deprived of an Ivy Park launch since February of this year. If you’re a lover of the Beyoncé X Adidas-fused collaboration, then you can rejoice because the brand will be releasing new drip, just in time for the summer.

The Ivy Park brand posted a photo to their Instagram account that featured a barbell rack with copy that read, “How do you flex?” While the image suggests you’ll be flexing for a strenuous workout, I happen to think Beyoncé is referencing a collection of style-induced garments that will be bigger and better than her any of her previous Ivy Park launches.

Beyoncé’s marketing strategy has always included a grandiose roll out on Instagram, followed by box unveilings done by our favorite celebrities. Everyone from Mo’Nique and Tracee Ellis Ross to Chloe Bailey and Amber Riley have received the coveted box of Ivy Park drip.

Unlike most celebrities, the award-winning artist is usually mum around the details of her projects. Beyoncé is not one to do interviews or make major announcements for her upcoming work. Like the rest of the world, you’ll have to stalk her social media accounts, or sign up for alerts via the Ivy Park newsletter. What do you think? Are you excited for a new collection just in time for the summer?

DON’T MISS…

Cuteness Overload: Ryleigh Madison Recreates Ivy Park’s Collection And It’s Adorable

Beyoncé Takes Us To A Winter Wonderland In New “ICY PARK” Sneak Peak

Ivy Park x Adidas Round Up: Celebs Show Off Their ‘Drip 2’ From Beyoncé

Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just In Time For The Summer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just…
 5 hours ago
06.23.21
Mac
Former No Limit Rapper Mac Paroled After 20…
 12 hours ago
06.23.21
Trina's 21st Anniversary of the "Baddest Chick" Celebration
Nann: Trina Defends JAY-Z & Beyoncé After Trick…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Vin Diesel Confirms Cardi B Will Return For…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Wingstop Grand Opening
Rick Ross Introduces America To ‘Thighstop’ Following Chicken…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
J. Cole The Off-Season Tour
J. Cole Announces ‘The Off-Season’ Tour With 21…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party
JAY-Z Wins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit Against Dame…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
20 items
Michael B. Jordan Called Out Over J’Ouvert Rum…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Ladies Love R&B Live With Mario
T-Pain Reveals He Went Into Depression After Usher…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
12 items
Trick Daddy Claims Beyoncé Can’t Sing During Clubhouse…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Tessica Brown Launches Hair Care Line, Makes $25K…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
12 items
N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Photos
Close