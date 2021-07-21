Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

JAY-Z Rocking Ivy Park In The East Hamptons Is A Whole Mood

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Game

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Do you really need to pay for promo when you’re Beyonce and your husband is Jay Z

Hov came through dripping in Ivy Park swag while supporting his queen – the Queen Bey — on a humble flex, from the East Hamptons, that had #BlackTwitter questioning if the goat is in a modeling phase of his career. Jay’s longtime photographer Lenny S. originally posted the photo of the billionaire rocking an orange two-piece set from the upcoming adidas x Ivy Park collection. The Ivy Park account then reposted the image with the caption: “flexpark.” He completed the look with a white bucket hat.

Beyonce teased the collection, last month, sending the Beyhive into a frenzy and fans scrambling to bust open their Beyonce emergency fund. The coveted collection that boasts its “fit all” design, drops on July, 22 at 2 PM EST.

Ivy Park introduces their men’s regular fit and women’s tight, regular and oversized fit with this bold drop. And the accessories, like bold colored bucket hats and swaggy pool slides. In addition to all those sought-after pieces, this Ivy Park drop will also include swimwear!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRCtWvFlA–/

Jay is particularly wearing the men’s regular fit, which can also be seen on Ivy Park model Quincy on the adidas website.

If you’re gearing up for the big drop, make sure you have your account already set up and card on file because this collection is going to go fast.

RELATED STORIES:

The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyonce Rocking A White Telfar Bag

Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z

Chloe Bailey Heats Up The ‘Gram In The New Ivy Park Swimsuit Collection

JAY-Z Rocking Ivy Park In The East Hamptons Is A Whole Mood  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED JULY 18]
Wimbledon 2021 - Day Eight - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
59 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
JAY-Z Rocking Ivy Park In The East Hamptons…
 11 hours ago
07.21.21
Remy Ma Tapped To Host New VH1 Series…
 12 hours ago
07.21.21
The Haunting Of Hopewell Hosted By Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Lori Harvey And Lala Anthony
Young M.A Denies Pregnancy Rumors After Twitter Runs…
 12 hours ago
07.21.21
Scarface Says Nas’ Original Lyrics For “In Between…
 12 hours ago
07.21.21
15 items
Respect The Name: Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders…
 13 hours ago
07.21.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Studio Buds Commercial,…
 1 day ago
07.21.21
Barry Hankerson Says Aaliyah Would Be “Very Supportive”…
 1 day ago
07.20.21
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Smiley Talks Therapy &…
 1 day ago
07.20.21
Watch: Lil Nas X Battles Himself In the…
 1 day ago
07.20.21
‘NBA 2K22’s First Courtside Report Reveals New Gameplay…
 1 day ago
07.20.21
Photos
Close