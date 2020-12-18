BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
E-40 & Too Short Talk Upcoming Verzuz, Houston Love, Laws Of The Game & More [EXCLUSIVE]

There isn’t much Too Short and E-40 haven’t seen. From selling tapes out the trunk, going platinum, becoming legends in their beloved Bay Area and more, the two men are set to put on once more for their lengthy careers with their Verzuz battle on Saturday (December 19).

Sitting down with J-Mac of Good Morning H-Town from the Houston BMW Studios, the two relish about times coming to Houston and building their careers, the real story behind Too Short calling his retirement (plus how many times he’s claimed to be retired), how rap retirements never stick, how important Verzuz is for the both of them and more!

Watch the interview above and subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

