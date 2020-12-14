Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay Area Verzuz Battle This Weekend

It's gonna get lit on Saturday night...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
"40 On Fairfax" Listening Party

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

One of the very few, if not only, bright spots that this COVID-19 pandemic brought to Hip-Hop was the creation of the highly entertaining Verzuz battles which pit music legends and OG’s catalogues against one another.

From Gucci Mane versus Jeezy to DJ Premier versus RZA, fans around the world have been entertained to no end as they’ve relived the days of yesteryear thanks to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s brainchild.

Though the highly anticipated Ashanti Verzuz Keysha Cole has been canceled due to the Murder Inc. songstress catching the ‘Rona and Satan himself somehow, Too $hort and E-40 are filling in the open slot and readying to remind the world where the term “hyphy” came from.

Yesterday (Dec. 13), the Bay Area legends took to social media to announce their upcoming face-off which will definitely serve as a history lesson in pimpin’ and fast flows for millennials who aren’t up on just how important The Town was to the rap game a few decades ago.

Yeah, young heads ain’t gonna be ready for this one. Prepare now, y’all. We ’bout to get hyphy come December 19th.

Photo: Getty

E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay Area Verzuz Battle This Weekend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ &…
 9 hours ago
12.14.20
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay…
 12 hours ago
12.14.20
Fans Celebrate 7 Years Of “Beyoncé” With These…
 12 hours ago
12.14.20
Fendi Gifted Nicki Minaj A Bossed Up Baby…
 16 hours ago
12.14.20
These 5 Black-Owned Businesses Offer The Perfect Holiday…
 17 hours ago
12.14.20
Inspire U: Is This A Moment Or Movement?
 21 hours ago
12.14.20
Inspire U: One on One With Ralph Tresvant
 22 hours ago
12.14.20
Today - Season 68
Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia…
 2 days ago
12.12.20
Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday Party
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 3 days ago
12.11.20
Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Disney+ Unveils 100+ New Projects Coming In 2021-2022,…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
10 items
Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Lil Wayne Reportedly Sold His Master Recordings For…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Teyana Taylor New Creative Director For Pretty Little…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
The Rally For Kids With Cancer - The Winner's Circle Gala Dinner - Arrivals
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Photos
Close