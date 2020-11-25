CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Megan Thee Stallion Talks ‘Good News,’ Success, Dealing With Trolls & More

The H-Town Hottie is back home! Megan Thee Stallion gives us a little good news just ahead of her becoming Grammy-nominated and more.

She kicks it with Good Morning H-Town from the Houston BMW Studios to break down her whirlwind 2020, jumping on DJ Chose’s “Thick” remix, getting her select choice of features and samples for Good News, whether she and DaBaby are dropping a joint project together, why Aquarius nature is second to none, how she deals with trolls on social media, how her personal trainer got her right plus a holiday edition of 1 Gotta Go and more!

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out All The “Body” During Her AMA Performance [VIDEO]

RELATED: Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On “Shots Fired”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova Line Makes Bank in 24 Hours

good morning h-town , megan thee stallion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Be Friends First: Erykah Badu Opens Up About…
 2 hours ago
11.25.20
Mulatto Clears Up Wig Pilfering Accusations…Sort Of
 4 hours ago
11.25.20
15 items
WTH: Dudes Deliver Ass-Out Fades To Each Other…
 6 hours ago
11.25.20
Legends of Hip Hop Concert - Atlanta
Scarface Would Only Do A Verzuz Battle On…
 15 hours ago
11.24.20
Got ‘Em?!: Tips & Techniques To Actually Cop…
 19 hours ago
11.24.20
Look At My Opponent: Gucci Mane Wants More…
 21 hours ago
11.24.20
Dave Chappelle Canvassing For Andrew Yang
Netflix Removes ‘Chappelle’s Show’ From Streaming Lineup At…
 23 hours ago
11.24.20
21 Savage Loses Brother After Stabbing Incident In…
 1 day ago
11.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Is Texting Buddies…
 1 day ago
11.24.20
Quando Rondo Addresses King Von Shooting On New…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Locals Waited Over 14 Hours For Colorado’s First…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Tyler Perry Fed Thousands Of Atlanta Families For…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Alana Mayo Files For Divorce From Lena Waithe
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Marvel Studio’s Announces Production Date For ‘Black Panther’…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
SMH: Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out After $2 Million…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
14 items
Bundle Burglar? Mulatto Called Out For Allegedly Stealing…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Photos
Close