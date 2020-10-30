CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Jumps On DJ Chose’s “Thick” Remix [NEW MUSIC]

After Megan Thee Stallion shared a video of her dancing to DJ Chose‘s ubiquitous “Thick” single, fan demand grew for the two to reunite on a major single. In less than a week, Chose dropped the official remix to “Thick” with the H-Town Hot Girl for everybody to throw some ass too.

“How many stories they gon’ spin, How many more plaques me and Chose finna get?” Meg raps on her verse. You can stream the full remix from Chose and Meg below.

