CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out All The “Body” During Her AMA Performance [VIDEO]

That wasn't the only big moment of the night for Megan Thee Stallion. She also took home an award for Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop for "W.A.P" featuring Cardi B. 

Megan Thee Stallion Performs New Single "Body" During AMAs

Source: ABC / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion delivered some much-needed Good News in the form of her debut album on Friday (Nov.20). Sunday night (Nov.22), the Houston rapper kept the momentum going during the American Music Awards.

The leader of the hotties brought her new infectious single “Body” to the AMA awards. Keeping the same energy from the video, flanked by background dancers, Thee Stallion brought the senses tantalizing choreography from the visual currently taking social media by storm thanks to the #Bodyodychallenge to the American Music Awards stage.

Before we got to see those legendary knees in action, AMA host Taraji P. Henson — who also stars in the Body visual — introduced the rapper. Thee Stallion opened up her performance with a powerful message for the ladies and to the haters stating:

“I love my body. Every curve, every inch, every mark, every dimple is a decoration on my temple. My body is mine, and nobody owns it but me. And who I choose to let in is so lucky.”

That wasn’t the only big moment of the night for Megan Thee Stallion. She also took home an award for Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop for “W.A.P” featuring Cardi B.

Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion. In other AMA news, viewers were left wondering how Doja Cat won an award in the Soul/R&B category.

Photo: ABC / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out All The “Body” During Her AMA Performance [VIDEO]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

megan thee stallion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
SMH: Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out After $2 Million…
 5 hours ago
11.23.20
14 items
Bundle Burglar? Mulatto Called Out For Allegedly Stealing…
 7 hours ago
11.23.20
Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West’s Dirty Mack Lyrics…
 7 hours ago
11.23.20
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out All The “Body”…
 8 hours ago
11.23.20
Nicki Minaj Getting 6-Part Docuseries About Her Life…
 8 hours ago
11.23.20
Dwayne Wade Appreciated Mike Tyson Checking Boosie Over…
 1 day ago
11.23.20
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Inside
Jeremih Transferred From ICU As COVID-19 Battle Improves
 2 days ago
11.21.20
Missy Elliott Drops Serious Cash On A Dream…
 2 days ago
11.21.20
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
Did Summer Walker Confirm She’s Pregnant? [PHOTO]
 3 days ago
11.20.20
12 items
Quavo Swears He Didn’t Cheat On Saweetie With…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
10 items
Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Georgia Confirms Joe Biden Won The State’s Electoral…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova Line Makes Bank…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
10 items
Jeezy & Gucci Mane Dead Beef Following Very…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Meek Mill Drops ‘Quarantine Pack’ EP & Visuals…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Boosie Is Not Getting Foot Amputated, Out Of…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Photos
Close