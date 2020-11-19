Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Good News’ Album [STREAM]

No, this isn’t Rich Ratchet. Or Tina Snow, or Suga or Fever. Megan Thee Stallion‘s official debut album, Good News is here. The 17-track project features guest appearances from a bevy of artists including SZA, City Girls, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and more.

But how did we get here? Well, let’s start at the beginning of 2020 when Thee Stallion was engaged in a label fight with 1501 Certified over the release of her Suga project. Due to a court injunction, Meg found a way to release the album and give the world records like “Captain Hook” and “Savage,” the latter of which wound up getting a remix courtesy of Beyoncé and Meg’s first No. 1 hit.

“I feel like I had to name my album Good News because we’ve been hearing so much bad news,” Megan said about naming the album. “It’s like, ‘Okay, look, Megan Thee Stallion finally coming with the good news.”

Since “Savage,” it’s been nothing but headlines for Meg, from fashion to partnerships, the incident that changed her life (she uses the album’s opener “Shots Fired” to address it over a sample of The Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Who Shot Ya” no less) and continuing to be her, the fun Hot Girl Meg who turned into America’s Sweetheart and a household name. The album features the No. 1 single “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé as well as previously released singles “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug and “Girls In The Hood.”.

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News Tracklist

01. Shots Fired

02. Circles

03. Cry Baby f. DaBaby

04. Do It On The Tip f. City Girls

05. Sugar Baby

06. Movie f. Lil Durk

07. Freaky Girls f. SZA

08. Body

09. What’s New

10. Work That

11. Intercourse f. Popcaan

12. Go Crazy f. Big Sean & 2 Chainz

13. Don’t Rock Me To Sleep

14. Outside

15. Savage Remix f. Beyoncé

16. Girls In The Hood

17. Don’t Stop f. Young Thug

