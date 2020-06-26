Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Girls In The Hood” [NEW MUSIC]

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off 2020 in label drama before the release of her SUGA EP. The good of that drama? Fans got songs such as “Captain Hook” and “Savage,” which landed a guest verse from Beyoncé and became Meg’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. Hot Girl Meg just released her follow up to “Savage” with “Girls In The Hood,” an Eazy-E flip of “Boyz-n-the-Hood” where Meg also gave fans a teaser well … made us miss sundress season.

HOTTIES GET READY 🔥🔥🔥 MIDNIGHT YALL BETTER GO TF OFF #GirlsintheHood pic.twitter.com/HSf2mL3YDl — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 25, 2020

Anyway, press play on “Girls In The Hood” and prepare to twerk in your mirror or two.

Also On 97.9 The Box: